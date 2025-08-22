MEAC announces 2025 ESPN football TV schedule

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its 2025 ESPN football TV schedule, which includes 47 regular-season match-ups across ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+.

Three regular-season MEAC matchups are set for broadcast on ESPNU, one is set for ESPN2, while the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Cricket Celebration Bowl will both be televised on ABC.

The season kicks off with the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The matchup features North Carolina Central taking on Southern and the contest will be televised live by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Two contests were moved to weeknights earlier this season for national television broadcasts on ESPNU. Norfolk State will host Towson on in the first matchup on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:00pm ET. Later in the season, Norfolk State and Delaware State will play on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:00pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The MEAC will have one ESPNU “Game of the Week” wildcard contest on Saturday, Nov. 22. The matchup and game time will be announced at least 12 days ahead of the game.

All remaining MEAC controlled regular-season games will be streamed via ESPN+.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl concludes the MEAC football TV schedule on Saturday, Dec. 13. The bowl game in Atlanta pits the champions of the MEAC and the SWAC at noon ET and it will be televised live by ABC.

Below is the complete MEAC football TV schedule for the 2025 season, which also includes some games not controlled by the MEAC.

2024 MEAC Football TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

NC Central vs. Southern – 7:30pm, ABC

Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

Delaware State at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+

Towson at Norfolk State – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Howard vs. Florida A&M – 4pm, ESPNU

New Hampshire at NC Central – 6pm, ESPN+

Wofford at SC State – 6pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Albany at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

Howard at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

NC Central at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Virginia State at Norfolk State – 6pm, ESPN+

Towson at Morgan State – 7pm, ESPN+

SC State at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Howard at Morehouse – 1pm, HBCUGO

Bowie State at Delaware State – 3pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Fayetteville State at NC Central – 6pm, ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at SC State – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

SC State at South Florida – 12pm, ESPN+

Central State at Morgan State – 12pm, ESPN+

Delaware State at St. Francis – 1pm, TBD

Hampton at Howard – 4pm, TBD

Sacred Heart at Norfolk State – 4pm, ESPN+

NC Central at NC A&T State – 4pm, FloSports

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Delaware State at Sacred Heart – 12pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at Wagner – 12pm, NEC Front Row

Howard at Richmond – 2pm, ESPN+

Morgan State vs. Miles College – 2pm, TBD

SC State at Charleston Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

NC Central at East Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Delaware State at Monmouth – 1pm, FloSports

Morgan State at Georgetown – 1pm, ESPN+

Savannah State at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at Hampton – 4pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

So. Conn. State at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

Howard at Sacred Heart – 1pm, ESPN+

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan State – 1pm, ESPN+

SC State at NC A&T State – 1pm, FloSports

Norfolk State at Wofford – 1:30pm, ESPN+

NC Central at Florida A&M – 3pm, HBCUGO

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Howard at Tennessee State – 4:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Delaware State at NC Central – 1pm, ESPN+

SC State at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Morgan State at SC State – 2pm, ESPN+

NC Central at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Howard at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at NC Central – 2pm, ESPN+

Delaware State at Morgan State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

SC State at NC Central – 5:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Morgan State at Norfolk State – 12pm, ESPN+

Howard at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

(ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced)

NC Central at Morgan State – 12pm, ESPN Platform

SC State at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN Platform

Norfolk State at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN Platform

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025

Celebration Bowl – 12pm, ABC

