MEAC announces 2025 ESPN football TV schedule

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its 2025 ESPN football TV schedule, which includes 47 regular-season match-ups across ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+.
Three regular-season MEAC matchups are set for broadcast on ESPNU, one is set for ESPN2, while the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Cricket Celebration Bowl will both be televised on ABC.
The season kicks off with the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The matchup features North Carolina Central taking on Southern and the contest will be televised live by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Two contests were moved to weeknights earlier this season for national television broadcasts on ESPNU. Norfolk State will host Towson on in the first matchup on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:00pm ET. Later in the season, Norfolk State and Delaware State will play on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:00pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
The MEAC will have one ESPNU “Game of the Week” wildcard contest on Saturday, Nov. 22. The matchup and game time will be announced at least 12 days ahead of the game.
All remaining MEAC controlled regular-season games will be streamed via ESPN+.
The Cricket Celebration Bowl concludes the MEAC football TV schedule on Saturday, Dec. 13. The bowl game in Atlanta pits the champions of the MEAC and the SWAC at noon ET and it will be televised live by ABC.
Below is the complete MEAC football TV schedule for the 2025 season, which also includes some games not controlled by the MEAC.
2024 MEAC Football TV Schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025
NC Central vs. Southern – 7:30pm, ABC
Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
Delaware State at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+
Towson at Norfolk State – 7pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
Howard vs. Florida A&M – 4pm, ESPNU
New Hampshire at NC Central – 6pm, ESPN+
Wofford at SC State – 6pm, ESPN+
Morgan State at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
Albany at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+
Howard at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
NC Central at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Virginia State at Norfolk State – 6pm, ESPN+
Towson at Morgan State – 7pm, ESPN+
SC State at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Howard at Morehouse – 1pm, HBCUGO
Bowie State at Delaware State – 3pm, ESPN+
Morgan State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Norfolk State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Fayetteville State at NC Central – 6pm, ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at SC State – 6pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
SC State at South Florida – 12pm, ESPN+
Central State at Morgan State – 12pm, ESPN+
Delaware State at St. Francis – 1pm, TBD
Hampton at Howard – 4pm, TBD
Sacred Heart at Norfolk State – 4pm, ESPN+
NC Central at NC A&T State – 4pm, FloSports
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
Delaware State at Sacred Heart – 12pm, ESPN+
Norfolk State at Wagner – 12pm, NEC Front Row
Howard at Richmond – 2pm, ESPN+
Morgan State vs. Miles College – 2pm, TBD
SC State at Charleston Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
NC Central at East Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Delaware State at Monmouth – 1pm, FloSports
Morgan State at Georgetown – 1pm, ESPN+
Savannah State at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Norfolk State at Hampton – 4pm, TBD
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
So. Conn. State at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+
Howard at Sacred Heart – 1pm, ESPN+
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan State – 1pm, ESPN+
SC State at NC A&T State – 1pm, FloSports
Norfolk State at Wofford – 1:30pm, ESPN+
NC Central at Florida A&M – 3pm, HBCUGO
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Howard at Tennessee State – 4:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Delaware State at NC Central – 1pm, ESPN+
SC State at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+
Morgan State at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State – 7pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Morgan State at SC State – 2pm, ESPN+
NC Central at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Howard at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Norfolk State at NC Central – 2pm, ESPN+
Delaware State at Morgan State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 14, 2025
SC State at NC Central – 5:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Morgan State at Norfolk State – 12pm, ESPN+
Howard at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
(ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced)
NC Central at Morgan State – 12pm, ESPN Platform
SC State at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN Platform
Norfolk State at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN Platform
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025
Celebration Bowl – 12pm, ABC