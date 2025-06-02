McNeese sets kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The McNeese Cowboys have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes six contests at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La.

All six home games this season will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT, which is one hour earlier than usual for the Cowboys.

“After a lot of thought and discussion with a number of people that included season ticket holders, staff, campus employees, students and community members, it was the consensus that a 6 o’clock kick-off will allow our fans with children as well as those coming to games from the surrounding parishes, to get home at a reasonable time, and those tailgating will still be able to enjoy a full day of pregame gathering, one that will start the night before at our Friday Night Block Parties,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer.

McNeese is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Cowboy Stadium against the Louisiana Christian Wildcats. The Cowboys will also play a second non-conference game at home against the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 13.

Southland Conference foes slated to visit Lake Charles this fall include Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 4, Houston Christian on Oct. 18, Northwestern State on Nov. 1 and UTRGV on Nov. 15.

All six of McNeese’s home games this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.

2025 McNeese Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 30

vs. Louisiana Christian – 7:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 13

vs. Weber State – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. Southeastern Louisiana – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

vs. Houston Christian – 7:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

vs. Northwestern State – 7:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 15

vs. UTRGV – 7:00pm

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2025 McNeese Football Schedule

Future McNeese Football Schedules