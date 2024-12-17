McNeese announces 2025 non-conference football schedule

The McNeese Cowboys have announced their 2025 non-conference football schedule, which features games against Louisiana and Utah State.

The Cowboys open their 2025 slate on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., against the Louisiana Christian Wildcats, which was previously unannounced.

McNeese and Louisiana Christian, currently a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the NAIA, first met on the gridiron in 1945. The Cowboys lead the overall series 15-2, but the two schools haven’t played since 1966.

The following week on Sept. 6, McNeese will travel to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La. The game will mark the 39th overall meeting in the series, which McNeese currently leads, 20-16-2.

McNeese returns home to host the Weber State Wildcats of the Big Sky Conference on Sept. 13. The Cowboys defeated the Wildcats last season in Ogden, Utah, 28-26, and now hold a 4-1 advantage in the series.

McNeese’s fourth and final non-conference game in 2025 is on the road against the Utah State Aggies of the Mountain West Conference. The game, scheduled for Sept. 20, will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Below is McNeese’s complete non-conference schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced.

2025 McNeese Football Schedule

08/30 – Louisiana Christian

09/06 – at Louisiana

09/13 – Weber State

09/20 – at Utah State

McNeese finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 3-4 in Southland action. The 2025 Southland Conference football schedule will be announced after the holidays, per the release today.