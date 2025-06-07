McNeese adds Louisiana Christian to 2027 football schedule

The McNeese Cowboys have added the Louisiana Christian Wildcats to their 2027 football schedule, according to McNeese’s official athletics website.

McNeese will host Louisiana Christian at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark the 19th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

McNeese and Louisiana Christian, formerly known as Louisiana College, first competed in football during the 1951 season, when the two schools split an in-season home-and-home series. The two schools played most recently in 1966 in Lake Charles, and the Cowboys won that game to extend their advantage in the series to 15-2.

Louisiana Christian is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Wildcats finished the 2024 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in SAC action.

McNeese and Louisiana Christian are next scheduled to play this fall in Lake Charles on Saturday, Aug. 30. Kickoff for the game has been set for 7:00pm ET.

Louisiana Christian is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for McNeese’s slate in 2027. The Cowboys are also scheduled to visit the Tarleton State Texans on Sept. 11 and the South Dakota Coyotes on a date to be determined.

The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is rumored to be moving to a permanent 12-game football schedule, perhaps as early as 2026. The Southland Conference is also reportedly moving to a nine-game league slate.

Future McNeese Football Schedules