Maryland, UCF cancel future football series

The Maryland Terrapins and UCF Knights have canceled their future football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Maryland and UCF signed a contract for a home-and-home football series back in 2021. The series was scheduled to begin at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., on Aug. 30, 2025 before concluding at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., three seasons later on Sept. 9, 2028.

On Tuesday, Maryland announced a new home game against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Aug. 30, 2025, which is the same date that the UCF contest was scheduled for. Maryland did not mention the UCF series in its release, but both future games against the Knights were later removed from its official athletics website.

FBSchedules.com confirmed with Maryland’s sports information department on Wednesday that the home-and-home series with UCF has in fact been canceled.

It’s not currently known if either party will have to pay a cancellation fee. According to the copy of the contract, the party that breaches the contract shall pay $1 million in liquidated damages to the non-breaching party.

Maryland and UCF previously met on the gridiron in a home-and-home series in 2016 and 2017 with each team notching a victory on the road.

In addition to hosting Florida Atlantic in 2025, Maryland will also entertain the Northern Illinois Huskies on Sept. 6 and the Towson Tigers on Sept. 13. A home contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies is now the only game on the schedule for Maryland in 2028.

UCF now has only one announced non-conference opponent for both the 2025 and 2028 seasons. The Knights are scheduled to host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 20, 2025 and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 16, 2028.

