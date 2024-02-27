Maryland to host Florida Atlantic in 2025, Hampton in 2026

The Maryland Terrapins have added the Florida Atlantic Owls and Hampton Pirates to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

Maryland will host Florida Atlantic at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Terrapins were previously scheduled to host the UCF Knights on Aug. 30, 2025, so that game appears to have been postponed. Maryland is scheduled to visit UCF on Sept. 9, 2028 and the contest is still listed on Maryland’s official athletics website.

Florida Atlantic was previously scheduled to play at the Iowa Hawkeyes on Aug. 30, 2025, so that contest has also been postponed or canceled.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Maryland is scheduled to host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Sept. 6 and the Towson Tigers on Sept. 13.

Maryland will kickoff the 2026 season at home in College Park on Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Hampton Pirates, which was also announced today. The game will also be a first-time meeting.

Following the season-opener against Hampton, the Terrapins will travel to face the UConn Huskies on Sept. 12 before wrapping up the non-conference portion of their schedule at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 19.

