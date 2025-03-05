Maryland at Michigan State football game in 2025 moved to Detroit

The Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans football game in 2025 has been moved to Detroit, it was announced Wednesday.

Michigan State will host Maryland at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Kickoff time and television coverage for the Big Ten Conference contest will be announced at a later date.

“Playing at Ford Field is an exciting opportunity for Spartan football,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. “The 2023 game proved that this can be a successful and enjoyable venture. I heard from fans, donors, students, and media, all of whom universally raved about their experience at Ford Field. We witnessed what the Detroit Lions experience every game, that Ford Field can be a tremendous home field advantage. Our student-athletes dream of playing in the NFL and to have the opportunity to play in that stadium is a thrill for them as well.

“Michigan State University has a strong connection with the city of Detroit, and our teams have repeatedly experienced an outpouring of support in the 313. Spartan fans fill the venue and wear their Green and White with pride throughout the streets of Detroit.

“We are very thankful for Ford Field and the Detroit Lions, and all their work to host this game. Beyond that, we’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with the MHSAA and their accommodations in shifting their weekend schedule. Together, we’re able to provide a great four-day weekend of football in a terrific setting.”

The Maryland-Michigan State game was originally scheduled to be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Tickets for the rescheduled contest in Detroit will be sold as a stand-alone event in the near future.

“Playing at Ford Field is an exciting way to close out the regular season,” said MSU head football coach Jonathan Smith. “We will have an opportunity to play in one of the best venues in the NFL in front of our fans, which will create a great atmosphere and a home field advantage for our players.

“We are looking forward to playing in Detroit, a city that means so much to our program and university.”

The game will mark Michigan State’s third appearance at Ford Field, the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions. In their first two appearances, the Spartans defeated Florida Atlantic in 2010, 30-17, and lost to Penn State in 2023, 42-0.

“We are excited to welcome Michigan State Football back into Ford Field for another Spartan season finale,” said Detroit Lions President and CEO, Rod Wood. “Thanksgiving and football have been a staple in Detroit for the past 91 years and this year will be a true celebration of the game at every level. It is an honor to connect all levels of the game by kicking off the weekend with the Lions and featuring the Big Ten and MHSAA State Championships throughout an amazing four days of football.”

