Maryland adds Delaware and Towson to future football schedules

The Maryland Terrapins have added games against the Delaware Blue Hens and Towson Tigers to their future football schedules, the school announced on Thursday.

Maryland will host Towson at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. One week later, the Terrapins will host the Delaware Blue Hens in College Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

Two seasons later, Maryland will host Towson again at SECU Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030.

Maryland and Towson first met on the gridiron in 2011 and have played three contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2023, the Terrapins defeated the Tigers 38-6 to extend their perfect record in the series to 3-0.

Maryland is also scheduled to host Towson on Sept. 13, 2025, which we previously reported back in 2022.

Towson is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tigers finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 4-4 in CAA action.

The Terrapins have squared off with the Blue Hens 10 times in football, most recently in 2008. The Terrapins won that contest, 14-7 in College Park, but the Blue Hens still hold a one-game advantage in the overall series, 5-4-1.

Delaware, currently a member of the CAA in the FCS, is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will join Conference USA in 2025.

Football Schedules