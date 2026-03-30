Marshall, Western Kentucky schedule football series for 2031, 2032

The Marshall Thundering Herd and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2031 and 2032 seasons, the two programs announced Monday.

Marshall will open the series on the road, traveling to Houchens Industries–L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031. The matchup shifts to Huntington, W.Va., the following year, with the Thundering Herd set to host the Hilltoppers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032.

“We are thrilled to renew this series with Western Kentucky,” said Marshall Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald J. Harrison. “This is exactly the kind of matchup that excites our fans and student-athletes. There’s real history between these programs, and adding a regional opponent like WKU brings a level of intensity and pride that makes college football special. We know Herd Nation will travel well and create an electric atmosphere both in Bowling Green and in Huntington.”

The two programs first met in 1941 in Huntington. Western Kentucky claimed the most recent meeting in 2021 with a 53-21 road victory, though Marshall maintains an 8-5 edge in the all-time series.

The Herd’s future schedules also include a home-and-home with Toledo in 2031 and 2032, beginning in Huntington before shifting to the Glass Bowl the following year. Marshall additionally hosts Eastern Michigan in 2031.

For Western Kentucky, the 2031 slate also features a road trip to USF, while Marshall becomes the first confirmed opponent on the Hilltoppers’ 2032 schedule

Football Schedules