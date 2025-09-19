Marshall adds Austin Peay to 2030 football schedule

The Marshall Thundering Herd have added the Austin Peay Governors to their 2030 football schedule, according to an announcement from both schools Friday.

Marshall will host Austin Peay at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., on Saturday, Sept. 14 2030. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“We’re excited to add another quality opponent to our future football schedule,” Marshall VP/Director of Athletics Gerald J. Harrison said. “Austin Peay’s football program has been on the rise and recently joined the United Athletic Conference, which is a very competitive league. Like Marshall, the Governors have a passionate fan base, and I’m confident they will travel well to Huntington and have a positive economic impact on our community.”

Austin Peay is the fist announced non-conference opponent for Marshall in 2030.

“There’s also something personal about the opportunity to play Austin Peay, as they gave me my first opportunity to be an athletics director,” Harrison said. “President Mike Licari is phenomenal and AD Jordan Harmon served as a Deputy AD during my time in Clarksville. The opportunity to welcome them to The Joan and to Marshall is truly a treat.”

Austin Peay is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Governors have won five conference championships in their history, three outright, most recently in 2023 after finishing 6-0 in UAC play (9-3 overall).

“I am excited to add this game against Marshall to our football program’s schedule,” said Austin Peay Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon. “It is important for our football program to compete at the highest level, and this game gives us another opportunity to do just that. I am also glad we were able to work with my friend, former Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison, in getting this game on the schedule; it will be a great day for the Govs in West Virginia!”

Austin Peay made its first appearance in the FCS Playoffs in 2019, winning two games and advancing to the quarterfinals. The Governors made a second appearance in the postseason in 2023.

“We’re excited to add another quality opponent to our future football schedule,” said former APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, and current Marshall VP and Director of Athletics, Gerald Harrison. “Austin Peay’s football program has been on the rise and recently joined the United Athletic Conference, which is a very competitive league. Like Marshall, the Governors have a passionate fan base, and I’m confident they will travel well to Huntington and have a positive economic impact on our community.

“There’s also something personal about the opportunity to play Austin Peay, as they gave me my first opportunity to be an athletics director. President Mike Licari is phenomenal, and Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon served as a Deputy AD during my time in Clarksville. The opportunity to welcome them to The Joan and to Marshall is truly a treat.”

Marshall is the third Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent on Austin Peay’s future schedules. The Govs are slated to visit the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2026 and the Indiana Hoosiers in 2028.

Football Schedules

Future Marshall Football Schedules

Future Austin Peay Football Schedules