Marist announces 2025 football schedule

The Marist Red Foxes have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

Marist opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Sept. 6 with a non-conference contest at home against the Bucknell Bison at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The Red Foxes travel the following week to face the Wagner Seahawks on Sept. 13.

An Oct. 11 road contest against the Penn Quakers rounds out Marist’s non-conference slate in 2025. All three non-conference games were previously unknown.

Marist opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on Sept. 27 on the road against Butler. Other PFL road opponents include Morehead State on Oct. 18, St. Thomas on Nov. 1, and Presbyterian on Nov. 22.

PFL foes slated to visit Poughkeepsie in 2025 include San Diego on Oct. 4, Drake on Oct. 25, Stetson on Nov. 8, and Davidson on Nov. 15.

Marist will have open dates during the season on Aug. 31 (Week 1) and on Sept. 20 (Week 4).

Below is Marist’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Marist Football Schedule

09/06 – Bucknell

09/13 – at Wagner

09/27 – at Butler

10/04 – San Diego

10/11 – at Penn

10/18 – at Morehead State

10/25 – Drake

11/01 – at St. Thomas

11/08 – Stetson

11/15 – Davidson

11/22 – at Presbyterian

* Pioneer League contest.

Marist finished the 2024 season 1-10 and 1-7 in Pioneer League action. The Red Foxes will be playing their second season under head coach Mike Willis following the retirement of Jim Parady in the fall of 2023.