Marist adds Franklin Pierce, completes 2026 football schedule

The Marist Red Foxes have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests total.

The Red Foxes open the season on August 28 with a Friday night road trip to New Haven, marking the program’s earliest season opener since joining the PFL. Marist then returns to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on September 4 for its home opener, hosting Franklin Pierce in another Friday matchup at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field, which was previously unannounced.

The Red Foxes continue non‑conference play on September 12 with a visit to Lafayette before entering their open date on September 19. Marist begins Pioneer League action on September 26 when it hosts Presbyterian at Tenney Stadium.

Conference play continues on October 3 with a road trip to Stetson, followed by the team’s final non‑conference game of the season on October 9, a Friday night home matchup against Columbia. Marist then resumes PFL action on October 17 at Drake before returning home on October 24 to face St. Thomas.

The Red Foxes close October with a road contest at San Diego on the 31st. Marist returns home on November 7 to host Morehead State and remains in Poughkeepsie on November 14 for its final home game of the season against Butler. The regular season concludes on November 21 with a road trip to Davidson.

Below is Marist’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Marist Football Schedule

08/28 – at New Haven (Fri)

09/04 – Franklin Pierce (Fri)

09/12 – at Lafayette

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – Presbyterian*

10/03 – at Stetson*

10/09 – Columbia (Fri)

10/17 – at Drake*

10/24 – St. Thomas*

10/31 – at San Diego*

11/07 – Morehead State*

11/14 – Butler*

11/21 – at Davidson*

* Pioneer League contest.

Marist finished the 2025 season 5-7 and 3-5 in Pioneer League action. The Red Foxes will be playing their third season under head coach Mike Willis, who is now 6-17 overall in Poughkeepsie.