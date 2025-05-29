MAC football schedule 2025: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 35 televised games in the first three weeks.

The UMass Minutemen, a former football-only member of the MAC, returns to the conference this season as a full member, which brings the MAC’s roster up to 13 teams total.

The season kicks off in Week 1 on Thursday, Aug. 28 with six league members facing non-conference opponents, beginning with Bowling Green hosting Lafayette at 6:00pm ET. Teams playing FBS opponents include Buffalo (at Minnesota; 8:00pm ET, FS1), Miami OH (at Wisconsin; 9:00pm ET, BTN), and Ohio (at Rutgers; 6:00pm ET, BTN).

Western Michigan opens its season on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Michigan State Spartans. The game is set for a 7:00pm ET kickoff on FS1.

The remaining six MAC members kick off their 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30. The slate is highlighted by Ball State at Purdue (noon ET, BTN) and Toledo at Kentucky (12:45pm ET, SECN).

Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 (Week 3) with the Kent State Golden Flashes hosting the Buffalo Bulls, and the game will be televised by CBSSN at noon ET.

Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 20 through Nov. 29 have also been set for television broadcasts.

The 2025 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 29. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

MAC football schedule 2025: Early season kickoff times, TV

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Lafayette at Bowling Green – 6pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

Wyoming at Akron – 7pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1

Miami at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN

Central Michigan at San Jose State – 10:30pm, FS1

Friday, Aug. 29

Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Aug. 30

Merrimack College at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Temple at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Holy Cross at Northern Illinois – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 5

Northern Illinois at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 6

Kent State at Texas Tech – 12pm, TNT

Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

Bowling Green at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Bryant at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Saint Francis at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock

North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+

West Virginia at Ohio – 4pm, ESPNU

Long Island at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+

Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Buffalo at Kent State – 12pm, CBSSN

Central Michigan at Michigan – 12pm, BTN

New Hampshire at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock

Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1

UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 20

Wagner at Central Michigan – 1pm, ESPN+

Gardner Webb at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Duquesne at Akron – Time TBA – ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 27

Lindenwood at Miami – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Rhode Island at Western Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 4

Ohio at Ball State – 12pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 25

Toledo at Washington State – 3:30pm, CW

Tuesday, Nov. 4

UMass at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2 or CBSSN

Miami at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2 or CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Kent St. at Ball St. – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

NIU at Toledo – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Kent State at Akron – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Ohio at WMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Buffalo at CMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

NIU at UMass – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Toledo at Miami – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Akron at BGSU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

UMass at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

WMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Miami at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

CMU at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 25

BGSU at UMass – Time TBD – ESPN2 or ESPN+

WMU at EMU – Time TBD – ESPN2 or ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 28

Ohio at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN

Kent State at NIU – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN

Saturday, Dec. 6

MAC Football Championship Game – 12pm, ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, Mich.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

MAC Football Schedule

College Football Schedule