MAC football schedule 2025: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 35 televised games in the first three weeks.
The UMass Minutemen, a former football-only member of the MAC, returns to the conference this season as a full member, which brings the MAC’s roster up to 13 teams total.
The season kicks off in Week 1 on Thursday, Aug. 28 with six league members facing non-conference opponents, beginning with Bowling Green hosting Lafayette at 6:00pm ET. Teams playing FBS opponents include Buffalo (at Minnesota; 8:00pm ET, FS1), Miami OH (at Wisconsin; 9:00pm ET, BTN), and Ohio (at Rutgers; 6:00pm ET, BTN).
Western Michigan opens its season on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Michigan State Spartans. The game is set for a 7:00pm ET kickoff on FS1.
The remaining six MAC members kick off their 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30. The slate is highlighted by Ball State at Purdue (noon ET, BTN) and Toledo at Kentucky (12:45pm ET, SECN).
Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 (Week 3) with the Kent State Golden Flashes hosting the Buffalo Bulls, and the game will be televised by CBSSN at noon ET.
Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 20 through Nov. 29 have also been set for television broadcasts.
The 2025 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.
Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 29. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
MAC football schedule 2025: Early season kickoff times, TV
All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 28
Lafayette at Bowling Green – 6pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
Wyoming at Akron – 7pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1
Miami at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN
Central Michigan at San Jose State – 10:30pm, FS1
Friday, Aug. 29
Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Aug. 30
Merrimack College at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Temple at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Holy Cross at Northern Illinois – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 5
Northern Illinois at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 6
Kent State at Texas Tech – 12pm, TNT
Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
Bowling Green at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Bryant at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Saint Francis at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock
North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+
West Virginia at Ohio – 4pm, ESPNU
Long Island at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+
Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 13
Buffalo at Kent State – 12pm, CBSSN
Central Michigan at Michigan – 12pm, BTN
New Hampshire at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Morgan State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock
Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1
UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 20
Wagner at Central Michigan – 1pm, ESPN+
Gardner Webb at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Duquesne at Akron – Time TBA – ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 27
Lindenwood at Miami – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Rhode Island at Western Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 4
Ohio at Ball State – 12pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 25
Toledo at Washington State – 3:30pm, CW
Tuesday, Nov. 4
UMass at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2 or CBSSN
Miami at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2 or CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 5
Kent St. at Ball St. – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
NIU at Toledo – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Tuesday, Nov. 11
Kent State at Akron – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Ohio at WMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wednesday, Nov. 12
Buffalo at CMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
NIU at UMass – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Toledo at Miami – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Akron at BGSU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
UMass at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
WMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 19
Miami at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
CMU at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Tuesday, Nov. 25
BGSU at UMass – Time TBD – ESPN2 or ESPN+
WMU at EMU – Time TBD – ESPN2 or ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 28
Ohio at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN
Kent State at NIU – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN
Saturday, Dec. 6
MAC Football Championship Game – 12pm, ESPN
Ford Field – Detroit, Mich.
