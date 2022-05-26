MAC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 35 televised games in the first three weeks.

The season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 with five MAC teams in action. Akron hosts Saint Francis U, Central Michigan travels to Oklahoma State, Toledo hosts LIU, Ball State plays at Tennessee, and NIU hosts Eastern Illinois.

Two more MAC teams open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 2 — Eastern Michigan hosts Eastern Kentucky while Western Michigan travels to take on Michigan State.

The five remaining MAC members kick off their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 (Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami Ohio, and Ohio).

Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 24 through Nov. 26 have also been set for television broadcasts.

The 2022 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 26. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

MAC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 1

St. Francis (PA) at Akron – 6pm, ESPN3

CMU at Oklahoma State – 7pm, FS1

LIU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN3

Ball State at Tennessee – 7pm, SECN

Eastern Illinois at NIU – 8pm, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 2

Eastern Kentucky at EMU – 7pm, ESPN3

WMU at Michigan State – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Buffalo at Maryland – Noon, BTN

Bowling Green at UCLA – 2:30pm, P12N

Florida Atlantic at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN+

Kent State at Washington – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ohio at Penn State – Noon, ABC

South Alabama at CMU – 1pm, ESPN+

WMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Akron at Michigan State – 4pm, BTN

EKU at Bowling Green – 4pm, ESPN3

Holy Cross at Buffalo – 6pm, ESPN+

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) – 6pm, ESPN3

EMU at Louisiana – 7pm, Network TBD

Kent State at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN+

NIU at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN+

UMass at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 17

LIU at Kent State – Noon, TV TBA

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) – Noon, ESPNU

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina – 1pm, ESPN+

Bucknell at CMU – 1pm, ESPN3

Murray State at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+

Vanderbilt at NIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Marshall at Bowling Green – 5pm, Network TBD

Akron at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Ohio State. 7pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at WMU – 7:30pm, ESPNU

EMU at Arizona State – 11pm, P12N

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia – Noon, ESPN+

WMU at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

CMU at Penn State – TBD, BTN

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern – TBD, BTN

Toledo at San Diego State – TBD, FOX network

Buffalo at EMU – TBD

Akron at Liberty – TBD

Ball State at Georgia Southern – TBD

Bowling Green at Mississippi State – TBD

NIU at Kentucky – TBD

Fordham at Ohio – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 1

UMass at EMU – 2pm, TV TBA

CMU at Toledo – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Ohio at Kent State – 3:30pm, TV TBA

NIU at Ball State – TBD

New Hampshire at WMU – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 8

Akron at Ohio – 2pm, TV TBA

Ball State at CMU – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Buffalo at Bowling Green – TBD

Kent State at Miami (Ohio) – TBD

EMU at WMU – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 15

Ohio at WMU – 3:30pm, TV TBA

CMU at Akron – TBD

NIU at EMU – TBD

Kent State at Toledo – TBD

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green – TBD

UConn at Ball State – TBD

Buffalo at UMass – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 22

EMU at Ball State – 2pm, TV TBA

NIU at Ohio – TBD

Toledo at Buffalo – TBD

WMU at Miami (Ohio) – TBD

Akron at Kent State – TBD

Bowling Green at CMU – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 29

Toledo at EMU – TBD

Miami (Ohio) at Akron – TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Ball State at Kent State – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Buffalo at Ohio – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 2

CMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ball State at Toledo – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

EMU at Akron – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Ohio at Miami (Ohio) – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 9

NIU at WMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Buffalo at CMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBBSN

Kent State at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Ohio at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 16

EMU at Kent State – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

WMU at CMU – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN

Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 7/8pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 19

Akron at Buffalo – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+

Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 25

CMU at EMU – Noon, ESPNU/CBSSN

Toledo at WMU – Noon, ESPNU/CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 26

Akron at NIU – TBD

Kent State at Buffalo – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 3

MAC Football Championship Game – Noon, ESPN

