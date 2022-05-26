MAC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 35 televised games in the first three weeks.
The season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 with five MAC teams in action. Akron hosts Saint Francis U, Central Michigan travels to Oklahoma State, Toledo hosts LIU, Ball State plays at Tennessee, and NIU hosts Eastern Illinois.
Two more MAC teams open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 2 — Eastern Michigan hosts Eastern Kentucky while Western Michigan travels to take on Michigan State.
The five remaining MAC members kick off their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 (Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami Ohio, and Ohio).
Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 24 through Nov. 26 have also been set for television broadcasts.
The 2022 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.
Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 26. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 1
St. Francis (PA) at Akron – 6pm, ESPN3
CMU at Oklahoma State – 7pm, FS1
LIU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN3
Ball State at Tennessee – 7pm, SECN
Eastern Illinois at NIU – 8pm, ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 2
Eastern Kentucky at EMU – 7pm, ESPN3
WMU at Michigan State – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 3
Buffalo at Maryland – Noon, BTN
Bowling Green at UCLA – 2:30pm, P12N
Florida Atlantic at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Washington – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ohio at Penn State – Noon, ABC
South Alabama at CMU – 1pm, ESPN+
WMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Akron at Michigan State – 4pm, BTN
EKU at Bowling Green – 4pm, ESPN3
Holy Cross at Buffalo – 6pm, ESPN+
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) – 6pm, ESPN3
EMU at Louisiana – 7pm, Network TBD
Kent State at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN+
NIU at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN+
UMass at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 17
LIU at Kent State – Noon, TV TBA
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) – Noon, ESPNU
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina – 1pm, ESPN+
Bucknell at CMU – 1pm, ESPN3
Murray State at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+
Vanderbilt at NIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Marshall at Bowling Green – 5pm, Network TBD
Akron at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Ohio State. 7pm, FOX
Pittsburgh at WMU – 7:30pm, ESPNU
EMU at Arizona State – 11pm, P12N
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kent State at Georgia – Noon, ESPN+
WMU at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
CMU at Penn State – TBD, BTN
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern – TBD, BTN
Toledo at San Diego State – TBD, FOX network
Buffalo at EMU – TBD
Akron at Liberty – TBD
Ball State at Georgia Southern – TBD
Bowling Green at Mississippi State – TBD
NIU at Kentucky – TBD
Fordham at Ohio – TBD
Saturday, Oct. 1
UMass at EMU – 2pm, TV TBA
CMU at Toledo – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Ohio at Kent State – 3:30pm, TV TBA
NIU at Ball State – TBD
New Hampshire at WMU – TBD
Saturday, Oct. 8
Akron at Ohio – 2pm, TV TBA
Ball State at CMU – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Buffalo at Bowling Green – TBD
Kent State at Miami (Ohio) – TBD
EMU at WMU – TBD
Saturday, Oct. 15
Ohio at WMU – 3:30pm, TV TBA
CMU at Akron – TBD
NIU at EMU – TBD
Kent State at Toledo – TBD
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green – TBD
UConn at Ball State – TBD
Buffalo at UMass – TBD
Saturday, Oct. 22
EMU at Ball State – 2pm, TV TBA
NIU at Ohio – TBD
Toledo at Buffalo – TBD
WMU at Miami (Ohio) – TBD
Akron at Kent State – TBD
Bowling Green at CMU – TBD
Saturday, Oct. 29
Toledo at EMU – TBD
Miami (Ohio) at Akron – TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Ball State at Kent State – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Buffalo at Ohio – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Wednesday, Nov. 2
CMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ball State at Toledo – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
EMU at Akron – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Ohio at Miami (Ohio) – 7/7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 9
NIU at WMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Buffalo at CMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBBSN
Kent State at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Bowling Green at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Ohio at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Wednesday, Nov. 16
EMU at Kent State – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
WMU at CMU – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN
Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 7/8pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 19
Akron at Buffalo – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball State at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+
Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 25
CMU at EMU – Noon, ESPNU/CBSSN
Toledo at WMU – Noon, ESPNU/CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 26
Akron at NIU – TBD
Kent State at Buffalo – TBD
Saturday, Dec. 3
MAC Football Championship Game – Noon, ESPN
