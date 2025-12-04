MAC Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The MAC Championship Game for 2025 is set with the Western Michigan Broncos facing the Miami RedHawks. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

The Western Michigan Broncos claimed their spot in the 2025 MAC Football Championship Game after finishing atop the league standings with a 7-1 record (8-4 overall). Western Michigan closed out the season on a four-game winning streak.

The Broncos have appeared in the MAC Championship Game three times previously, which places them in a tie for seventh with Bowling Green. Western Michigan lost to Marshall in consecutive seasons in 1999 and 2000 before picking up its lone championship game victory against Ohio in 2016.

The Miami RedHawks finished the season with a 6-2 record in the MAC standings (7-5 overall), tied with Toledo and Ohio. Miami advanced to the championship by virtue of a tiebreaker between common opponents.

Miami will be making its eighth appearance in the MAC Championship Game, which is tied for second-most along with Toledo. The RedHawks recorded victories in the league championship in 2001, 2004, 2017, and 2022, while suffering losses in 2004, 2007, and 2024.

Miami hosted Western Michigan in Oxford, Ohio, earlier this season on Oct. 25, and defeated the Broncos 26-17.

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects Western Michigan to play the Boise State Broncos in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. He picked Miami to face the Missouri State Bears in the Bahamas Bowl replacement game, which is now the Xbox Bowl. However, Missouri State will face Arkansas State in that contest.

MAC Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: Miami OH vs. Western Michigan

Site: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Crew: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), and Taylor Davis (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

