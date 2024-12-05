MAC Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel

The MAC Championship Game for 2024 is set with the Miami RedHawks facing the Ohio Bobcats. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Miami claimed its spot in the 2024 MAC Football Championship Game after finishing atop the standings with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall). The RedHawks closed out the season on a seven-game winning streak.

Miami has appeared in the championship game six times previously, which places them in third behind current members Northern Illinois (nine) and Toledo (eight). In their most recent appearance last season, the RedHawks defeated the Toledo Rockets, 23-14, to improve their championship game record to 4-2.

The Ohio Bobcats also finished the season with a 7-1 record in the MAC standings. The Bobcats dropped a head-to-head contest with the RedHawks earlier this season, 30-20 at home, which resulted in Miami clinching the top seed and home team designation via a tie-breaker.

Ohio will be making its sixth appearance in the MAC Championship Game. The Bobcats have never won the league championship, suffering losses in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2016, and 2022.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Miami to play the Colorado State Rams in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl and Ohio to face the North Texas Mean Green in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

MAC Championship Game: 2024 matchup

Matchup: Ohio vs. Miami OH

Site: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Crew: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

