MAC announces new football tiebreaking procedures

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced on Wednesday its new football tiebreaking procedures for the 2024 MAC Championship Game. The season marks the first for the conference with a division-less format.

The 2024 MAC Championship Game will also mark the first time in conference history that the contest will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings.

In the event of a tie between teams competing for a place in the MAC Championship Game, the league will utilize the following procedures in descending order until the tie is broken:

Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams

Win percentage versus all common opponents

Win percentage versus common opponents based upon their order of finish (overall conference win percentage, with ties broken) and proceeding through other common opponents based upon their order of finish

Combined conference win percentage of conference opponents

The tied team with the higher ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games

The representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or Commissioner’s designee

For additional information on the MAC tie-breakers, the league has published a one-page document on its official website.

The 2024 MAC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by ESPN at 12:00pm ET.

