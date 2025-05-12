LSU, SMU schedule home-and-home football series for 2028, 2029

The LSU Tigers and SMU Mustangs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced Monday.

In the first game of the series, LSU will host SMU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The series will conclude the following season when the Tigers travel to face the Mustangs in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029.

According to the copy of the game contract obtained from Louisiana State University, the specific site of the game at SMU is not mentioned. SMU’s home stadium, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, has a seating capacity of 32,000. It’s possible that the game at SMU could be played at another site, namely AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

LSU and SMU have only met twice on the gridiron previously. The Mustangs claimed the victory in the first contest on Oct. 14, 1922 in Dallas, 51-0, and then the two schools played to a 14-14 tie 12 seasons later on Oct. 6, 1934 in Baton Rouge.

SMU is the first announced non-conference opponent for LSU in 2028.

LSU now has four non-conference games scheduled for the 2029 season. The Tigers are also scheduled to host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 8, the Rice Owls on Sept. 29, and the McNeese Cowboys on a date to be determined.

If the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule, which seems likely, the Tigers will need to trim one opponent from its 2029 slate.

SMU now has two non-conference opponents set in 2028. The Mustangs are also slated to host the Nevada Wolf Pack that season.

LSU is the first scheduled opponent for SMU in 2029. SMU was previously scheduled to play Vanderbilt in a three-game series in 2024, 2028, and 2029, but those games were canceled.

