LSU, Rice reschedule future football game

The LSU Tigers and the Rice Owls have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

LSU and Rice scheduled a two-game football series back in 2016 that was supposed to begin at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, during the 2020 season. However, that contest was not played due to the SEC playing a 10-game, conference-only football schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 contest has not been rescheduled.

The second game of the two-game series was scheduled to be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Sept. 7, 2024. According to a copy of an amendment to the contract obtained from Louisiana State University, the game in Baton Rouge in 2024 has been rescheduled and will now be played five seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2029.

LSU was previously set to pay Rice a $2 million guarantee for the game in Baton Rouge. However, the amount has been amended to $1.7 million, of which $400,000 will be due to Rice by December 31, 2024 with the remaining $1.3 million payable to Rice after the game is played in 2029 (payment due by February 15, 2030).

LSU leads Rice 38-13-5 in a series that dates all the way back to 1915. The Tigers have won the last six meetings, but the two teams haven’t squared off since a 2018 contest at Tiger Stadium.

With the Rice contest in 2024 rescheduled, LSU is left with three non-conference games that season. The Tigers will open the season again the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Sept. 1 and will also host the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, Sept. 28.

LSU may not need a replacement non-conference opponent, however, as the SEC could be moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2024 after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns join the conference.

Rice’s non-conference slate in 2024 is now down to two games. The Owls are scheduled to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Aug. 31 and the Army Black Knights on Oct. 5.

