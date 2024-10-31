LSU adds Southeastern Louisiana to 2025 football schedule

The LSU Tigers have added the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract for the football game with Southeastern Louisiana University was obtained from Louisiana State University via a public records request.

LSU will host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The Tigers will pay the Lions a $750,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In their first meeting back in 1949, LSU defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 48-7. The Tigers then won the second meeting in 2018, 31-0, and currently lead the overall series 2-0.

Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, La., is situated just over 47 miles east of Louisiana State University. The Lions compete in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The addition of Southeastern Louisiana tentatively completes LSU’s non-conference slate in 2025. The Tigers are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30 and will later host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 6 and the WKU Hilltoppers on Nov. 22.

In SEC action in 2025, LSU will host Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas A&M and will travel to Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

LSU is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Southeastern Louisiana in 2025. The Lions are slated to open the season at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Aug. 30 and will also visit the Murray State Racers on Sept 6.

Football Schedules