Louisiana Tech, Troy schedule football series for 2030, 2032

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Troy Trojans have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2030 and 2032, both schools announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Louisiana Tech will travel to face Troy at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030. The second and final game of the series will see the Bulldogs hosting the Trojans at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., two seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2032.

The 2030 contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the gridiron.

“This is a great home-and-home series for our fans, our football program and college football fans as this series will garner national exposure and attention,” Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones said. “LA Tech is a traditionally strong program, including winning eight or more games seven times over the last 13 seasons.”

Louisiana Tech now has two non-conference games set for the 2030 and 2032 seasons. The Bulldogs are also slated to host the ULM Warhawks on Sept. 21, 2030 and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 18, 2032.

Louisiana Tech is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Troy in 2030. In 2032, the Bulldogs join the UAB Blazers on Troy’s non-league slate.

