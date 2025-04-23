Louisiana Tech revises date of Sam Houston football game in 2025

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have revised the date of their home football game against the Sam Houston Bearkats in 2025, the school announced Wednesday.

Louisiana Tech was previously scheduled to host Sam Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La. The game has been pushed back three days and will now be played on Friday, Oct. 31, and the contest will also serve as Louisiana Tech’s Homecoming game.

“We are excited to be able to announce this unique opportunity for our homecoming,” stated Louisiana Tech University Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “I’d like to thank the Conference USA office, Sam Houston and our TV partners for working to create this opportunity. Having a chance to host a Halloween homecoming game inside Joe Aillet Stadium will be an incredible opportunity to create an experience we won’t soon forget. Looking forward to seeing all of our Dogs that weekend!”

Below are the revised 2025 football schedules for both Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston, plus a link to their schedule pages which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Louisiana Tech Football Schedule

08/30 – Southeastern Louisiana

09/06 – at LSU

09/13 – New Mexico State*

09/20 – Southern Miss

09/27 – at UTEP*

10/04 – OFF

10/09 – at Kennesaw State*

10/18 – OFF

10/21 – WKU*

10/31 – Sam Houston*

11/08 – at Delaware*

11/15 – at Washington State

11/22 – Liberty*

11/29 – at Missouri State*

* CUSA contest.

2025 Sam Houston Football Schedule

08/23 – at WKU*

08/30 – UNLV

09/06 – at Hawaii

09/13 – OFF

09/20 – at Texas

09/27 – OFF

10/02 – at New Mexico State*

10/09 – Jacksonville State*

10/15 – UTEP*

10/25 – OFF

10/31 – at Louisiana Tech*

11/08 – at Oregon State

11/15 – Delaware*

11/22 – at Middle Tennessee*

11/29 – FIU*

* CUSA contest.