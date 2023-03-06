Louisiana Tech adds Nicholls to 2027 football schedule

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have added the Nicholls Colonels to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract was obtained from Nicholls State University via a state public records request.

Louisiana Tech will host the Nicholls Colonels at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The Bulldogs will pay the Colonels a $350,000 guarantee for the game, according to a copy of the contract.

The Bulldogs and Colonels are also scheduled to meet in Ruston on Aug. 31, 2024, which we previously reported last year. Tech will pay Nicholls a $325,000 guarantee for that contest.

Louisiana Tech and Nicholls first met on the gridiron in 1988 and have played a total of four contests. In their most recent matchup in 2009, the Bulldogs defeated the Colonels 48-13 to remain unbeaten in the overall series at 4-0.

Louisiana Tech University is located about 271 miles from Nicholls State University, which is in Thibodaux, La. Nicholls is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Nicholls, Louisiana Tech now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2027. After hosting Nicholls, the Bulldogs will visit the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 18 before hosting the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 25.

Louisiana Tech is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Nicholls in 2027.

