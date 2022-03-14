Louisiana Tech adds pair of in-state FCS teams to future football schedules

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have added a pair of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for both contests were obtained from Louisiana Tech University via a state public records request.

Louisiana Tech will host the Nicholls Colonels at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Bulldogs will pay the Colonels a $325,000 guarantee for the game, according to a copy of the contract.

Louisiana Tech and Nicholls first met on the gridiron in 1988 and have played a total of four contests. In their most recent matchup in 2009, the Bulldogs defeated the Colonels 48-13 to remain unbeaten in the overall series at 4-0.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will travel to Ruston to take on Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Lions will also receive a $325,000 guarantee from the Bulldogs for their contest, per the contract copy.

Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana have met 38 times in a series that began in 1938 in Ruston. The Bulldogs defeated the Lions 45-42 in their last matchup in 2021, which was their ninth consecutive victory in the series. Louisiana Tech currently holds a 29-7-2 advantage over Southeastern.

Louisiana Tech University is located about 271 miles from Nicholls State University, which is located in Thibodaux, La. Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, La., lies about 249 miles from Louisiana Tech.

