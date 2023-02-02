Louisiana, Buffalo schedule football series for 2023, 2030

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Buffalo Bulls have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2023 and 2030 seasons, both schools announced on Thursday.

In the first game of the series, Louisiana will host Buffalo at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The series will conclude seven seasons later when the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to face the Bulls at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2030.

Louisiana added the 2023 contest against Buffalo after their home game against New Mexico State was canceled due to the Aggies moving to Conference USA. The Cajuns already had a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent scheduled and likely wanted to avoid playing a second.

Buffalo was previously scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Sept. 23, 2023, but the two schools mutually agreed to cancel the game so the Bulls could fill the opening on Louisiana’s 2023 slate. Old Dominion replaced Buffalo with a home contest against Texas A&M-Commerce.

“We are very excited to host Buffalo in 2023,” University of Louisiana at Lafayette Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “I’m very grateful to my colleagues at Old Dominion, Buffalo and Texas A&M-Commerce for their willingness to make this possible.”

The addition of Buffalo completes Louisiana’s non-conference schedule for 2023, which kicks off at home against Northwestern State on Sept. 2. Road tilts at UAB on Sept. 16 and at Minnesota on Sept. 30 are also on the docket.

Buffalo is slated to open their 2023 campaign on the road at Wisconsin on Sept. 2. The Bulls will also host consecutive games against Fordham on Sept. 9 and Liberty on Sept. 16 before traveling to face the Ragin’ Cajuns.

