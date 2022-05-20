Louisiana adds Northwestern State to 2023 football schedule

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have added the Northwestern State Demons to their 2023 football schedule, according to Louisiana’s official athletics website.

Louisiana will host Northwestern State at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The game, which will be the season-opener for both schools, will mark the 14th overall meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.

Louisiana and Northwestern State first played in 1972 in Natchitoches, La. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won three consecutive games against the Demons, including a 44-17 victory in their most recent meeting in 2015, and currently lead the overall series 7-6.

Northwestern State is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Demons finished the fall 2021 season 3-8 overall and 3-5 in Southland action.

Northwestern State was previously scheduled to play a non-conference game on the road against the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 2, 2023. However, that game will now become a Southland contest since Lamar is returning to the conference next season.

With the addition of Northwestern State, Louisiana has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. Other opponents for the Ragin’ Cajuns include the UAB Blazers on Sept. 16 and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 30, both on the road, and the New Mexico State Aggies at home on Oct. 14.

