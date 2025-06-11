Louisiana adds Liberty, East Texas A&M to future football schedules

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have added the Liberty Flames and East Texas A&M Lions to their future football schedules, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Louisiana and Liberty will begin a home-and-home series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028. Liberty will make the return trip to Lafayette, La., four seasons later to face the Ragin’ Cajuns at Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2032.

The two schools previously met in a two-game series during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Louisiana notched a 35-14 victory at home in the first contest, and then followed that up with a 42-14 win on the road win in Lynchburg in the second matchup.

Louisiana will host East Texas A&M at Cajun Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The game will mark the seventh overall meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.

Louisiana and East Texas A&M first played in 1939 in Commerce, Texas. The two schools met most recently in 1969, which resulted in a 24-13 home victory for the Lions. East Texas A&M currently leads the overall series, 4-2.

East Texas A&M is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions finished the 2024 season 3-9 overall and 2-4 in Southland action.

