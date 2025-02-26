LIU Sharks announce 2025 football schedule

The LIU Sharks have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes four home games and 11 contests overall.

“We’re excited about the 2025 schedule,” said LIU head coach Ron Cooper. “We open at Florida in Gainesville, which will be a great experience for our team against an SEC program. Our non-conference schedule is challenging, but we accept the challenge.

“With an open week before we start conference play, we look forward to competing for the NEC championship in our final seven games. We have four great home games that our students and fans will enjoy!”

LIU opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning with a pair of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. The Sharks will visit the Florida Gators on Saturday, Aug. 30, followed by the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 6.

One week later on Sept. 13, the Sharks kick off their home slate at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in Brookville, N.Y., against the Sacred Heart Pioneers, which was previously unannounced.

The Sharks wrap up non-conference action on the road against the Rhode Island Rams on Sept. 20.

Northeast Conference (NEC) play for the Sharks begins on Oct. 4 on the road against Mercyhurst. LIU will also travel to face Stonehill on Oct. 11, Central Connecticut on Nov. 1, and Saint Francis U. on Nov. 15.

NEC foes scheduled to visit Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in 2025 include Robert Morris on Oct. 18, Duquesne on Nov. 8, and Wagner on Nov. 22.

Below is LIU’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 LIU Football Schedule

08/30 – at Florida

09/06 – at Eastern Michigan

09/13 – Sacred Heart

09/20 – at Rhode Island

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at Mercyhurst*

10/11 – at Stonehill*

10/18 – Robert Morris*

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – at Central Connecticut*

11/08 – Duquesne*

11/15 – at Saint Francis U.*

11/22 – Wagner*

* NEC contest.

LIU finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall, with a 3-3 mark in NEC action. The Sharks are now 12-22 overall (11-9 NEC) under head coach Ron Cooper.