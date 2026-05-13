Lindenwood announces 2026 football schedule

The Lindenwood Lions have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

The Lions open the year on Thursday, August 27 at home with a OVC‑Big South contest against Charleston Southern, marking their earliest season opener since joining Division I. Lindenwood then heads on the road for back‑to‑back non‑conference matchups, traveling to Stony Brook on Thursday, September 3 and FBS Missouri State on Saturday, September 12.

The Lions enter their first open date on September 19 before making their second FBS trip of the season on September 26 to face Eastern Michigan. Lindenwood then hits its second bye week on October 3.

OVC‑Big South play resumes on October 10 when the Lions return to Hunter Stadium to host Southeast Missouri. Conference action continues on October 17 with a road trip to Eastern Illinois before Lindenwood steps out of league play on October 24 to host Chicago State in the Cougars’ first‑ever visit to St. Charles.

The Lions return to conference action on October 31 with a home matchup against Tennessee State before beginning a two‑game road stretch: November 7 at Gardner‑Webb and November 14 at UT Martin. The regular season concludes on November 21 when Lindenwood hosts Western Illinois.

Below is Lindenwood’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Lindenwood Football Schedule

08/27 – Charleston Southern*

09/03 – at Stony Brook

09/12 – at Missouri State

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – at Eastern Michigan

10/03 – OFF

10/10 – Southeast Missouri*

10/17 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/24 – Chicago State

10/31 – Tennessee State*

11/07 – at Gardner-Webb*

11/14 – at UT Martin*

11/21 – Western Illinois*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Lindenwood finished the 2025 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in OVC-Big South play. The Lions are led by head coach Jed Stugart, who has a 44-39 overall record in his eight seasons at the school.