Lindenwood adds St. Thomas, completes 2025 football schedule

The Lindenwood Lions have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a newly added contest against the St. Thomas Tommies.

Lindenwood will open the 2025 season on the road against St. Thomas on Thursday, Aug. 28. Nine days later on Saturday, Sept. 6, a road contest looms in Boone, N.C., against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

OVC-Big South Football Association play begins the following week on Sept. 13 when the Lions travel to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Lindenwood then steps out of conference action to conclude non-conference play with back-to-back contests. The Lions will host the Stony Brook Seawolves at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., on Sept. 20 before traveling to face the Miami RedHawks on Sept. 27.

The remainder of Lindenwood’s football schedule in 2025 is all OVC-Big South action — vs. UT Martin (Oct. 4), vs. Tennessee Tech (Oct. 18), vs. Gardner-Webb (Oct. 25), at Tennessee State (Nov. 1), at Western Illinois (Nov. 8), vs. Eastern Illinois (Nov. 15), and at Southeast Missouri (Nov. 22).

Below is Lindenwood’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Lindenwood Football Schedule

08/28 – at St. Thomas (Thurs.)

09/06 – at Appalachian State

09/13 – at Charleston Southern*

09/20 – Stony Brook

09/27 – at Miami (Ohio)

10/04 – UT Martin*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Tennessee Tech*

10/25 – Gardner-Webb*

11/01 – at Tennessee State*

11/08 – at Western Illinois*

11/15 – Eastern Illinois*

11/22 – at Southeast Missouri*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Lindenwood is entering its eighth season under head coach Jed Stugart, who has a 41-38 overall record at the school. The Lions finished the 2024 season 4-4 in conference play and 5-7 overall.