Lindenwood adds St. Thomas, completes 2025 football schedule

The Lindenwood Lions have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a newly added contest against the St. Thomas Tommies.
Lindenwood will open the 2025 season on the road against St. Thomas on Thursday, Aug. 28. Nine days later on Saturday, Sept. 6, a road contest looms in Boone, N.C., against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
OVC-Big South Football Association play begins the following week on Sept. 13 when the Lions travel to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.
Lindenwood then steps out of conference action to conclude non-conference play with back-to-back contests. The Lions will host the Stony Brook Seawolves at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., on Sept. 20 before traveling to face the Miami RedHawks on Sept. 27.
The remainder of Lindenwood’s football schedule in 2025 is all OVC-Big South action — vs. UT Martin (Oct. 4), vs. Tennessee Tech (Oct. 18), vs. Gardner-Webb (Oct. 25), at Tennessee State (Nov. 1), at Western Illinois (Nov. 8), vs. Eastern Illinois (Nov. 15), and at Southeast Missouri (Nov. 22).
Below is Lindenwood’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2025 Lindenwood Football Schedule
08/28 – at St. Thomas (Thurs.)
09/06 – at Appalachian State
09/13 – at Charleston Southern*
09/20 – Stony Brook
09/27 – at Miami (Ohio)
10/04 – UT Martin*
10/11 – OFF
10/18 – Tennessee Tech*
10/25 – Gardner-Webb*
11/01 – at Tennessee State*
11/08 – at Western Illinois*
11/15 – Eastern Illinois*
11/22 – at Southeast Missouri*
* OVC-Big South contest.
Lindenwood is entering its eighth season under head coach Jed Stugart, who has a 41-38 overall record at the school. The Lions finished the 2024 season 4-4 in conference play and 5-7 overall.
I’m glad that St. Thomas was able to schedule a non-conference home game. Although I thought Southern Illinois would have scheduled Lindenwood on Week 1, since they are still in need of a non-conference home game.
I imagine SIU will schedule a home game vs Tennessee Tech for Opening Weekend, as both schools have openings then, and it’s an under-5 hour bus ride between the 2 schools.
By the way, there are only SIX FCS schools that NEED at least 1 more non-conference game for 2025.
Needs 1: Harvard
Needs 1-2: Cal Poly, Morgan State, Butler, Presbyterian
Needs 2-3: Merrimack
There are now 19 FCS schools that could schedule an extra game if they wish.
Of the teams that only have 11 games scheduled, three are open in Week 1:
Grambling
Marist
Villanova
I think Villanova will definitely schedule a game for 8/30. I’m hoping they schedule a home-and-home with my alma mater, Cal Poly, who still needs a non-conference home game.
I’m not sure if Grambling will since they play at Ohio State the following week, and they might want to have their guys rested. Plus, there aren’t any FCS schools in close proximity that also have openings that weekend. The closest is Tennessee Tech, an over-9 hour drive away. Grambling already has a D2 school on their schedule, so I doubt they will add another D2 or lower school.
I doubt Marist will schedule a 12th game, unless Villanova adds them.
From what I read online, Cal poly’s scheduled has been completed but not released.
August 30, @ San Diego
September 13, vs. Western Oregon
Villanova starts 9/6 vs Colgate
Go Wildcats!!!
Jason, if that’s the case, then Don Oberhelman needs to be fired into the sun.
Cal Poly is not a poverty football program, we don’t need to play USD for the millionth year in a row, especially on the road. We just played them on the road last year!
We just hosted Western Oregon last year, we don’t need to host a D2 school again. We’re better than this.
Seriously though, the Cal Poly sports brand has tanked ever since Don Oberhelman became AD in 2011. The men’s basketball team has had TWO winning seasons since then, and the one time they made the tournament it was a fluke. Mike DeGeorge might be turning around the program, but that’s in spite of the The once proud baseball program has not made the tournament in over a decade. The football program, which was once a perennial FCS playoff contender, has endured 7 straight losing seasons.
I really hope we’re not playing at USD and vs WOU like we did last year. Mr. Oberhelman, please show us that you have some vision for the football program and schedule a home game against Villanova or Albany. It’s not a lot to ask for.
One thing I like about FCS football is that they don’t play on Tuesday and Wednesday like some of the lower FBS conferences do. We understand why the MAC and Conference USA do this.
That said, I like the idea of kicking off the season on Thursday. Thursday used to be a great night for college football, until the NFL took over–what else is new.
I can’t believe Harvard needs to find a game–did somebody cancel? This is rare. I’d like to see Marist jump in, but when allowed to play 12 games, they never do.
Excuse me John hope you do not mind I support MAC & Conference USA playing on Tuesday & Wednesday.
Good News I enjoy reading your posts no matter I agree or disagree with you keep up the Excellences John.
I would think Merrimack vs. Harvard makes sense……what do we know about Harvard’s 10th opponent?
Merrimack makes the most sense as they both have openings on October 18th. Not sure why that hasn’t happened yet. Morgan State and St. Francis both have openings that weekend too, so maybe Harvard is weighing their options. Harvard doesn’t have a home non-conference game yet, so perhaps the location is the point of contention.