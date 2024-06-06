Liberty adds Maine to 2025 football schedule

The Liberty Flames have added the Maine Black Bears to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Liberty will host Maine at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The Flames will pay the Black Bears a $400,000 guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the football game contract obtained from the University of Maine via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Liberty and Maine first met on the gridiron during the 1992 season in Orono, Maine, when both schools were members of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Maine head coach Kirk Ferentz, now the head man of the Iowa Hawkeyes, led the Black Bears to a 42-20 victory over the Flames.

In their second and most recent contest in 2019, the Flames defeated the Black Bears at home at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, 59-44. The season was the second for Liberty as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent.

Maine is currently a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) in the FCS. Other FBS opponents on their future schedules include Oklahoma in 2024, Georgia Southern in 2025, Boston College in 2026 and 2030, Akron in 2027, and UCF in 2028.

Maine is the third known opponent for Liberty’s non-conference schedule in 2025. The Flames are also scheduled to host the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 20 and visit the Old Dominion Monarchs the following week on Sept. 27.

