Lehigh releases 2025 football schedule

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have released their 2025 football schedule, which features games against Richmond, Penn, and Yale.

Lehigh published their 2025 football schedule within the game notes for their Saturday contest against Lafayette. Non-conference games against Sacred Heart, Duquesne, Penn, Yale, and Columbia were previously unannounced.

Lehigh is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with a Patriot League contest against the Richmond Spiders at home at Goodman Stadium in Bethlehem, Pa. Richmond joins the Patriot League in 2025 after moving its football program from the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

The Mountain Hawks then step out of conference for games against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 6 at home and the Duquesne Dukes on Sept. 13 on the road.

Lehigh then travels for a Patriot League game against the Bucknell Bison on Sept. 20. Next, Lehigh plays its last three non-conference opponents — vs. Penn on Sept. 27, vs. Yale on Oct. 4, and at Columbia on Oct. 11.

Following an open date, the remainder of Lehigh’s schedule in 2025 is all Patriot League action. The Mountain Hawks visit Fordham on Oct. 25, host Georgetown on Nov. 1 and Holy Cross on Nov. 8, and then close with back-to-back road trips to Colgate on Nov. 15 and Lafayette on Nov. 22.

Below is Lehigh’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, which is subject to change:

2025 Lehigh Football Schedule

08/30 – Richmond*

09/06 – Sacred Heart

09/13 – at Duquesne

09/20 – at Bucknell*

09/27 – Penn

10/04 – Yale

10/11 – at Columbia

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Fordham*

11/01 – Georgetown*

11/08 – Holy Cross*

11/15 – at Colgate*

11/22 – at Lafayette*

* Patriot League contest.

Lehigh is currently 7-3 overall and 4-1 in Patriot League action this season. The Mountain Hawks wrap up the 2024 campaign with the 160th Meeting of The Rivalry on Saturday at home against Lafayette (12:00pm ET, ESPN+).