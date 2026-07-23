Lamar, Abilene Christian finalize four-game football series

Aug 31, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Abilene Christian Wildcats associate head coach Nick Holt in the first half gives instructions to defensive line backer Chris Wright (8) during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Lamar Cardinals and Abilene Christian Wildcats have finalized the dates for their future four-game football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

News of the Lamar-Abilene Christian football series was first revealed in March when Abilene Christian announced the addition of Lamar to its 2026 football schedule. That first game will feature Lamar hosting Abilene Christian on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.

The release stated that the 2026 game was the first of a four‑game home‑and‑home series, with the Wildcats returning to Beaumont in 2028, while hosting the Cardinals at Wildcat Stadium during the 2027 and 2029 seasons.

According to a copy of the game contract obtained from Lamar University, the two schools will meet at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027.

The final two games of the series are not scheduled for 2028 and 2029, however, as previously mentioned. Per the copy of the contract obtained from Lamar University via a Texas Public Information Act request, Lamar will host Abilene Christian on September 7, 2030 and will travel to take on the Wildcats in the series finale on Sept. 6, 2031.

Lamar and Abilene Christian, situated about 435 miles apart within the state of Texas, have met 24 times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1953. Abilene Christian has won four consecutive games in the series, most recently in 2025, but Lamar still clings to a two-game lead, 13-11.

Lamar-Rice Date Change

Lamar was scheduled to play at Rice on Sept. 18, 2027, which was announced back in 2023. The game has been moved up two weeks that season and will now be played Sept. 4, 2027, according to a copy of the amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Football Schedules