Kentucky adds Eastern Kentucky to 2029 football schedule

The Kentucky Wildcats have added the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Eastern Kentucky University was obtained from the University of Kentucky via a state public records request.

Kentucky will host Eastern Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The Wildcats will pay the Colonels a $625,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Kentucky currently holds a perfect 6-0 record against Eastern Kentucky in a series that dates back to 1998. In their most recent matchup in 2023, the Wildcats defeated the Colonels, 28-17.

Eastern Kentucky is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Colonels advanced to the FCS Playoffs last season, but fell on the road to No. 11 Villanova in the first round and finished with an 8-5 overall record.

With the addition of Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2029 season. The Wildcats are currently scheduled to open the season at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 1 and will close out the regular-season on the road against the in-state rival Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 24.

Eastern Kentucky is the fourth non-conference FCS contest on Kentucky’s future schedules. The Wildcats are also scheduled to host Youngstown State in 2026, and Murray State in 2027, and Eastern Illinois in 2028.

Kentucky is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Eastern Kentucky’ 2029 schedule.

Other future FBS opponents for Eastern Kentucky include Marshall this weekend, (Sept. 13, 2025), Jacksonville State in 2026, and Vanderbilt in 2027.

Football Schedules

Future Kentucky Football Schedules

Future Eastern Kentucky Football Schedules