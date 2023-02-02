Kent State replaces Wagner with CCSU on 2023 football schedule

The Kent State Golden Flashes have replaced the Wagner Seahawks with the Central Connecticut Blue Devils (CCSU) on their 2023 football schedule, it was announced on Wednesday.

Kent State was previously scheduled to host the Wagner Seahawks on Sept. 16, 2023. However, Kent State’s season ticket on sale release on Wednesday revealed that they will host Central Connecticut on that same date at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.

The Golden Flashes and Seahawks signed a contract for their football contest in 2023 back in November of 2021. Kent State was slated to pay Wagner a $325,000 guarantee for the game, per the copy of the contract.

Central Connecticut was previously scheduled to play at the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 16, 2023, so that game has likely been postponed to another season or canceled altogether.

Central Connecticut and Wagner are both members of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). It’s possible that the game switch is due to a date conflict with the 2023 NEC schedule, which has not yet been released.

Marshall now has a non-conference opening or has already scheduled a replacement opponent, likely from the FCS.

