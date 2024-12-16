Kent State adds Merrimack to 2025 football schedule

The Kent State Golden Flashes have added the Merrimack Warriors to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Merrimack College was obtained from Kent State University via a state open records request.

Kent State will host Merrimack at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will be the season-opener and will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Merrimack College is currently playing as an Independent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) after competing in the Northeast Conference (NEC) from 2019 through 2023. The Warriors finished the 2024 season 5-6 overall.

Merrimack played at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents Air Force and UConn in 2024. Next season, the Warriors will also travel to face the Delaware Blue Hens, who are moving up to the FBS as a member of Conference USA.

With the addition of Merrimack, Kent State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. After hosting the Warriors to open the season, the Golden Flashes are scheduled to play three power conference opponents for big guarantees in return. Kent State will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 6 ($1.5 million), Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 20 ($1.2 million), and Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 4 ($1.5 million).

