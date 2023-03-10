Kennesaw State announces 2023 football schedule

The Kennesaw State Owls have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and nine contests overall.

Kennesaw State currently competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), but is transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will compete in Conference USA beginning with the 2024 season. The Owls were a member of the ASUN Conference in the FCS, but were not included in the new ASUN-WAC partnership for the 2023 season.

As a result of their transition to the FBS, Kennesaw State is ineligible for post-season play and will compete as an FCS Independent in 2023.

Kennesaw State opens the 2023 season at home against the Tusculum Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. The Owls then make a short road trip north to face the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, Sept. 9 before returning home to host the Furman Paladins on Sept. 16.

Consecutive road trips are up next as the Owls will visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 23 and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Sept. 30.

The Tennessee State Tigers are slated to visit Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Oct. 7, and that contest will be followed by consecutive open dates for the Owls.

Kennesaw State returns to the gridiron on Oct. 28 when they host the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders. Next, the Owls will visit a future Conference USA foe, the Sam Houston Bearkats, on Nov. 4.

KSU closes out their 2023 football schedule on Oct. 11 with a home tilt against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

Below is Kennesaw State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Kennesaw State Football Schedule

08/31 – Tusculum

09/09 – at Chattanooga

09/16 – Furman

09/23 – at Tennessee Tech

09/30 – at Charleston Southern

10/07 – Tennessee State

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Lincoln (CA)

11/04 – at Sam Houston

11/11 – Virginia-Lynchburg

Kennesaw State finished the 2022 season 5-6 overall and 4-2 in ASUN action. KSU is entering their ninth season under head coach Brian Bohannon, who has a 68-24 overall record at the school and has led the Owls to four FCS Playoff appearances.