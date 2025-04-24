Kennesaw State adds West Georgia to 2026 football schedule

The Kennesaw State Owls have added the West Georgia Wolves to their 2026 football schedule, both schools announced Thursday.

Kennesaw State will host West Georgia at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

West Georgia is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Wolves moved up to the FCS from Division II in 2024.

Located in Carrollton, Ga., the University of West Georgia is situated about 59 miles from Kennesaw State University.

Kennesaw State, which began play in Conference USA in 2024 after elevating from the FCS, now has all four non-conference opponents set for its 2026 football schedule. After opening the season against West Georgia, the Owls will welcome the Georgia State Panthers to Kennesaw on Sept. 12. Road contests against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 19 and the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 26 complete the non-league slate.

Kennesaw State is the third and final non-conference opponent for West Georgia in 2026. Other opponents include the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 12 and the ETSU Buccaneers on Sept. 19, both on the road.

