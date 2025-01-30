Kennesaw State adds Merrimack to 2025 football schedule

The Kennesaw State Owls have added the Merrimack Warriors to their 2025 football schedule, the school announced Thursday.

Kennesaw State will host Merrimack at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Merrimack is currently an Independent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Warriors moved up to the FCS from Division II in 2019 and played in the Northeast Conference (NEC) through the 2023 season.

Kennesaw State, which began play in Conference USA last season after elevating from the FCS, now has all four non-conference opponents set for its 2025 football schedule. The Owls are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons of the ACC on Friday, Aug. 29.

Other non-conference opponents for Kennesaw State in 2025 include the Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten Conference on the road on Sept. 6 and the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference at home on Sept. 20.

The 2025 Conference USA football schedule has not yet been announced, but it is expected in the coming weeks.

Kennesaw State is the seventh announced opponent for Merrimack in 2025. The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on the road against Kent State on Aug. 30. Other opponents include Maine and Fordham at home and Stony Brook, Colgate, and Sacred Heart on the road.

