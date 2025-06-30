Kansas State adds Nicholls to 2026 football schedule

The Kansas State Wildcats have added the Nicholls Colonels to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Kansas State University was obtained from the Nicholls State University via a state open records request. The contract was executed on Sept. 5, 2024.

Kansas State will host Nicholls at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Wildcats will pay the Colonels a $500,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Kansas State and Nicholls have met once previously on the gridiron. The Wildcats defeated the Colonels in that contest, 49-14, on Aug. 31, 2019 in Manhattan.

Nicholls is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Colonels are lead by new head coach Tommy Rybacki, who previously served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the school since 2015.

Nicholls is the third and final non-conference opponent for Kansas State in 2026. The Wildcats are also slated to host the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 12 and the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 19.

The Big 12 Conference previously announced the league opponents for Kansas State in 2026. The Wildcats will host Arizona, Houston, Kansas, and Oklahoma State and will visit Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, and TCU.

Kansas State is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Nicholls’ 2026 slate. The Colonels are also scheduled to visit the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 19 that season.

