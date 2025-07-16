Kansas adds Southeast Missouri to 2027 football schedule

The Kansas Jayhawks have added the Southeast Missouri Redhawks to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Kansas was obtained from Southeast Missouri State University via a state public records request.

Kansas will host the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, during Week 1 of the 2027 season on either Thursday, Friday or Saturday (Sept. 2-4). The Jayhawks will pay the Redhawks a $485,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2027 Kansas-Southeast Missouri contest will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Jayhawks recorded victories in both previous meetings with the Redhawks, winning 34-28 in 2014 and 38-16 in 2017.

Southeast Missouri, a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), won a share of the conference championship last season and subsequently advanced to the FCS Playoffs. The Redhawks’ playoff run ended at home with a loss to Illinois State.

With the addition of Southeast Missouri, Kansas has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. After opening against Southeast Missouri, the Jayhawks are slated to travel to take on the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 11 before returning home to Lawrence to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 18.

Other FCS opponents appearing on Kansas’ future schedules include Wagner in 2025, Long Island in 2026, Lindenwood in 2028, and Colgate in 2029.

Kansas is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Southeast Missouri in 2027. The Redhawks are also slated to entertain the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sept. 18.

Southeast Missouri now has six future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. The Redhawks are also slated to visit Arkansas in 2025, Iowa State in 2026, Missouri in 2028, Ole Miss in 2029, and Missouri again in 2030.

