Kansas adds LIU to 2026 football schedule

The Kansas Jayhawks have added the LIU Sharks to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football competition agreement with Long Island University was obtained from the University of Kansas via a state public records request.

Kansas will host LIU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 4, 5 or 19, 2026. The Jayhawks will pay the Sharks a $500,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Per the contract, Kansas will select an exact date for the game against LIU after they secure their third non-conference opponent for that season.

The 2026 Kansas-LIU game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Long Island University, located in Brookville, N.Y., is a member of the Northeast Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Sharks finished the 2021 season 2-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

LIU is the second opponent added to Kansas’ non-conference football schedule for the 2026 season. The Jayhawks’ slate also includes a game at home against the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 12.

Kansas is the first known opponent for the LIU Sharks’ 2026 football schedule.

Kansas-Fresno State Date Change

Back in February 2020, Kansas and Fresno State announced a three-game football series for the 2025, 2029, and 2031. All three games were set for Week Zero each season, but there’s been a change to the game in 2029.

Previously scheduled for Aug. 25, 2029, Kansas will now travel to take on Fresno State on Sept. 14, 2030, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Kansas.

Games in Lawrence remain scheduled for Aug. 23, 2025 and Aug. 23, 2031.

