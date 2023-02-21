Kansas adds Lindenwood to 2028 football schedule

The Kansas Jayhawks have added the Lindenwood Lions to their 2028 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Kansas will host Lindenwood at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The two schools have never met on the gridiron.

Kansas is also scheduled to host Lindenwood on Aug. 31, 2024, which was previously announced. The Jayhawks will pay the Lions a $360,000 guarantee for that contest, per the copy of the contract.

Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, Mo., is a member of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference partnership in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions officially moved up from Division II last summer.

Barring any additional changes, the Kansas Jayhawks will play a 13-game schedule in 2028. Kansas is scheduled to open the season at Hawaii in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Jayhawks are also slated to host Washington State on Sept. 9 and travel to Louisiana Tech on Sept. 16.

Kansas is the first known non-conference opponent for Lindenwood in 2028.

