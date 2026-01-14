JMU adds San Diego State to 2026 football schedule

The JMU Dukes have added the San Diego State Aztecs to their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Wednesday.

James Madison will head to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 19. This was scheduled as a single game and will replace the Dukes’ game with Virginia Tech slated for the 2026 campaign. Virginia Tech will pay $800,000 to JMU for the cancellation.

“We appreciate the timely, transparent communication from Whit Babcock and Virginia Tech regarding our game in 2026 following the ACC’s move to a nine-game conference schedule, and we remain hopeful that we’re able to schedule a future game between our two programs down the road,” JMU Director of Athletics Matt Roan said.

“We’re especially appreciative to J.D. Wicker and his San Diego State staff for stepping forward and being willing to play us. We’re excited to take the Dukes to Southern California to face a new team in what will be one of the best Group of 6 matchups next fall.”

The schools have never squared off on the gridiron. James Madison has also never played a football game in the Golden State.

James Madison has its non-Sun Belt 2026 slate in place following this announcement. The Dukes will host Liberty (Sept. 5) and Wagner (Sept. 12) at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., while traveling to Storrs, Conn. to face UConn on Nov. 14.

San Diego State will kick off the non-league portion of 2026 with a home game against FCS Portland State. The Aztecs then travel to UCLA on Sept. 12 and Toledo on Sept. 26.

