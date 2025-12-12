Jax State, South Alabama schedule football series for 2027, 2031

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and South Alabama Jaguars have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2031 seasons, both schools announced on Thursday.

The series will begin with Jacksonville State hosting South Alabama at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027. Four seasons later, the series will conclude when the Gamecocks travel to face the Jaguars at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2031.

Jacksonville State and South Alabama have never squared off on the gridiron. The two Alabama schools are located about 294 miles apart, which is around a five-hour drive.

Jacksonville State moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2023 and competes in Conference USA. The Gamecocks won the Conference USA championship last season and have made three consecutive bowl game appearances.

Jax State is scheduled to face the Troy Trojans in the 2025 IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The game will be televised by ESPN at 9:00pm ET / 8:00pm CT.

The South Alabama Jaguars, a member of the Sun Belt Conference since the 2012 season, did not qualify for a postseason bowl game after making three consecutive appearances from 2022 through 2024. The Jags finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in Sun Belt action.

