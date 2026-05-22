James Madison to play at Virginia in 2028, reschedules North Carolina game

The James Madison Dukes will travel to play Virginia in 2028 and have rescheduled their game against North Carolina, the school announced Friday.

James Madison will travel to face Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., on a date to be determined during the 2028 season.

“This game is good for both programs, both of our respective fan bases, and the Commonwealth at large,” JMU Director of Athletics Matt Roan said. “We look forward to playing in Charlottesville in 2028 in front of a great crowd.”

James Madison and Virginia have met four times previously on the gridiron in a series that began back in 1979. In their most recent matchup in 2023, the Dukes defeated the Cavaliers in Charlottesville, 36-35, to even the overall series at two games each.

James Madison was previously scheduled to visit North Carolina on September 23, 2028, but that game has been rescheduled. The Dukes will now travel to face the Tar Heels three seasons later on August 30, 2031.

With the changes, JMU’s non-conference schedule for the 2028 season is tentatively complete. The Dukes are scheduled to open the season with consecutive games at home against Delaware on September 2 and Houston Christian on September 9 before traveling to face Ohio on September 16.

Virginia now has two announced opponents on its 2028 non-conference slate. The Cavaliers are also scheduled to host Richmond in Charlottesville on September 23.

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