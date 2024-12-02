James Madison replaces FCS opponent on 2025 football schedule

The James Madison Dukes have added the replaced the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent on their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement Monday.

James Madison was previously scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. However, that game has been canceled, per JMU’s release.

The Dukes will now host the Weber State Wildcats of the Big Sky Conference on Aug. 30, 2025 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

James Madison is currently undefeated in three previous meetings with Weber State, which includes FCS playoff games in 2017 (quarterfinal) and 2019 (semifinal) and a regular-season matchup in 2021.

Following the Weber State contest, James Madison will travel to face the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 6. Two weeks later, the Dukes will visit the Liberty Flames on Sept. 20 and will later wrap up their non-conference schedule at home against the Washington State Cougars on Nov. 22.

Weber State now has three of its four non-conference opponents set for next season. In addition to playing at James Madison, Weber State will visit the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 6 and the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 13.

Tennessee Tech is now down to three non-conference opponents on its 2025 schedule following the cancellation of the game at JMU. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to host the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 6 and face road trips against the East Texas A&M Lions on Sept. 13 and the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 15.

