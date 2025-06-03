James Madison adds Duquesne to 2027 football schedule

The James Madison Dukes have added the Duquesne Dukes to their 2027 football schedule, according to JMU’s official athletics website.

James Madison will host Duquesne at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Duquesne is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Dukes finished the 2024 season 8-3 overall and 5-1 in NEC action.

James Madison now has three scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2027 season. The Dukes are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins on Sept. 4 and, one week after hosting Duquesne, will visit the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 18.

With an eight-game Sun Belt Conference football schedule, James Madison only needs one additional non-conference opponent to complete its 2027 slate.

Other FCS opponents on James Madison’s future schedules include Weber State in 2025, Wagner in 2026, and Norfolk State in 2030.

James Madison is the first known non-conference opponent for Duquesne in 2027. If the FCS moves to a permanent 12-game football schedule next season, the Dukes can schedule a total of five non-conference games per season.

