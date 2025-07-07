Jacksonville State adds Eastern Kentucky to 2026 football schedule

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have added the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from Eastern Kentucky University via a state open records request.

Jacksonville State will host Eastern Kentucky at Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Gamecocks will pay the Colonels a $325,000 guarantee for the non-conference tilt, according to the copy of the contract.

Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky first met on the gridiron in 2003 and have played a total of 19 contests. The Gamecocks defeated the Colonels 42-17 at home in their most recent matchup in 2022, and now hold a three-game advantage in the series (11-8).

The addition of the game against Eastern Kentucky brings Jacksonville State’s non-conference opponent tally up to three for the 2026 season. Jax State is also scheduled to host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 19 at AmFirst Stadium before making a short in-state road trip to face the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 26.

If Conference USA continues to play an eight-game league schedule, Jax State will need to add one more non-conference opponent.

Eastern Kentucky also has three known non-conference opponents set for 2026 with the addition of Jax State. Following the game in Jacksonville, the Colonels are slated to host consecutive matchups at home in Richmond, Ky., against the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 12 and the Dayton Flyers on Sept. 19.

