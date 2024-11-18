Jackson State to host Southern in 2024 SWAC Championship Game

The Jackson State Tigers and Southern Jaguars will square off in the 2024 SWAC Championship Game, the league has announced.

Jackson State will host Southern for the SWAC title at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT.

Jackson State, 9-2 overall and 7-0 in SWAC play this season, clinched its spot in the championship game on Saturday with a 16-10 road victory over the Alabama State Hornets. The Tigers lead the SWAC East Division by a full three games with only one game remaining.

The Tigers will be making their eighth SWAC Championship Game appearance and claimed the title in 2007, 2021, and 2022. It will mark the first championship game for Jackson State under head coach T. C. Taylor.

Southern clinched the West Division spot in the SWAC Championship Game after defeating the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at home on Saturday, 31-9. The Jaguars improved to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in SWAC action.

Southern has made eight previous appearances in the SWAC Championship Game, with victories in 1999, 2003, and 2013. Jaguars head coach Terrence Graves will also be making his first-ever SWAC Championship Game appearance.

Jackson State and Southern last met earlier this season on September 14 in Jackson. The Tigers defeated the Jaguars in that contest, 33-15.

Jackson State-Southern tickets currently start at around $60 each plus fees via our partner StubHub.

2024 SWAC Championship Game

Matchup: Southern at Jackson State

